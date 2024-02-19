CenterBook Partners LP Sells 6,425 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.54% of Repay worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPAY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Repay by 2,124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Repay by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Repay by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,436,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 788,574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Repay by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,175,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 788,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 738,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Repay news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on RPAY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
