CenterBook Partners LP Sells 192 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $43.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $546.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,328,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,206. The company has a market capitalization of $247.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $601.97 and a 200 day moving average of $569.72. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

