CenterBook Partners LP Increases Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 62.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 365,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,718. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.50%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

