CenterBook Partners LP Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.12% of Marqeta worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Marqeta by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Marqeta by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Marqeta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Marqeta by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Marqeta by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Activity

In other Marqeta news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

