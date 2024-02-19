CenterBook Partners LP Has $2.97 Million Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 436.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,555 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,891 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 74.9% in the third quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,036,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 444,082 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 1,031.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 426,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 388,679 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $7.52. 214,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

