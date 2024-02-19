CenterBook Partners LP Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRX. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX traded up $3.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.39. The company had a trading volume of 783,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $166.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.47.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -160.92%.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.