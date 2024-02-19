CenterBook Partners LP Buys 8,117 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,191 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFGC traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,918. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

