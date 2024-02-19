CenterBook Partners LP Buys 53,463 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 143.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,463 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 31.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aramark

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aramark Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARMK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.61. Aramark has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

