CenterBook Partners LP Buys 36,327 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,327 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in N-able were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NABL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in N-able by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in N-able by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in N-able by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in N-able by 63.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in N-able by 19.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NABL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $13.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. N-able, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

