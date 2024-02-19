CenterBook Partners LP Buys 10,542 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in TransUnion by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in TransUnion by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in TransUnion by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1,300.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 150,657 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

TransUnion stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

