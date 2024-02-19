CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 40,343 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,966 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,343 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 11,521.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $39.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $119.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.36 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,473.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

