CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 24,135 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 46.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Lumentum by 737.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 55,486 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 31.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,287,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,035,000 after buying an additional 304,873 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Lumentum by 13.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 345,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 42,246 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Trading Up 1.2 %

LITE opened at $49.77 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $65.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

