Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVE. Desjardins dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$27.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$42.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.96.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$23.50 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.63.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.0502793 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,174,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 75,478 shares of company stock worth $1,734,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.