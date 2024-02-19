CEEK VR One Day Volume Reaches $2.76 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $41.09 million and $2.76 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00015836 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,936.13 or 0.99944875 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001012 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.00174949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05225629 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $2,100,737.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

