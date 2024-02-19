CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

