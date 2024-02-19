Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $104.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

