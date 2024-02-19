Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 379 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,003,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,652 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 1,973,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,909 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,318,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.34. 3,265,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,400. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $64.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

