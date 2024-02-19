Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 347 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,055. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $268.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.08.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.