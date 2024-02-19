Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 2,367 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.9 %

PEP stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,245,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,261. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $228.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.33.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.