Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,178,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,366 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 13.8% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $109,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.28. 1,531,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,349. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.