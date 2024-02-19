Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 152,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 263,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $20.15. 4,400,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

