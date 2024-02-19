Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Purchases 464 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.16. 1,063,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,124. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

