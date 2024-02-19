Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,968,000 after buying an additional 7,340,194 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,966,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,690,000 after buying an additional 7,214,274 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,046.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,212,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after buying an additional 2,142,445 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,788,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,163,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,429 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.