Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,870.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,668,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,934,000 after buying an additional 12,242,269 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,453,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after buying an additional 981,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,883,000 after buying an additional 977,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,258,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $24.11. 699,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

