Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $844,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,729,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,839,939. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $38.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

