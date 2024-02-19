Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 164,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4,676.4% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.30. 373,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.44 and its 200 day moving average is $167.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.