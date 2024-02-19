Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $5.40 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $409,000. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 147.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $333.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,576. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.97 and a 200 day moving average of $294.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $338.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

