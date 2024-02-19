Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

Tesla stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.95. The company had a trading volume of 111,346,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,434,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $636.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

