Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,464. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $146.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.