Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $25,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.14. 271,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,503. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.28. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.