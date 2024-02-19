Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

