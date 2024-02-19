Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Acquires 464 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

TIP stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.16. 1,063,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,124. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

