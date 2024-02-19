Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Acquires 2,797 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,659 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,203,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 44,284 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,071,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,343,000 after acquiring an additional 67,535 shares during the period.

DFAU stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.75. 371,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

