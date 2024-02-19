Camtek (CAMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $87.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63. Camtek has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Camtek by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. B. Riley raised shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

