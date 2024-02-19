Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $5.25 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.04.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 493.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
