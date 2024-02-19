Callon Petroleum (CPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CPE opened at $32.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.49. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,754,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $307,032,000 after buying an additional 653,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,740,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $218,395,000 after buying an additional 67,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,073,407 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,854,000 after buying an additional 331,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,124,000 after purchasing an additional 975,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,710,000 after purchasing an additional 167,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

