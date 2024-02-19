Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

CZR opened at $42.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.85.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

