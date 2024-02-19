Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Caesars Entertainment Price Performance
CZR opened at $42.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.85.
Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZR
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Caesars Entertainment
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.