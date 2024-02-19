CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$30.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAE. TD Securities cut their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins cut their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.36.

TSE:CAE opened at C$25.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. CAE has a 1 year low of C$24.75 and a 1 year high of C$33.87.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

