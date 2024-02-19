Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.00

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 79764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.03).

Cadogan Energy Solutions Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.66. The company has a market cap of £7.32 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadogan Energy Solutions

In other Cadogan Energy Solutions news, insider Fady Khallouf bought 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($29,047.74). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,673,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,300 over the last three months. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadogan Energy Solutions Company Profile

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.

