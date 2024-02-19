Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Stock Holdings Boosted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,749 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $34,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Burford Capital by 14.8% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Burford Capital by 3.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Burford Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Burford Capital by 34.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 111,831 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:BUR opened at $15.30 on Monday. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

