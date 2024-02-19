Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BTX opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 4.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

