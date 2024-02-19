Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of BKD opened at $6.17 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.95 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookdale Senior Living

In related news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,158.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $80,451. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

