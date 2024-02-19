Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Price Target at $51.62

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.62.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

NYSE VTR opened at $43.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97. Ventas has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -397.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

