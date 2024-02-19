Brokerages Set QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Price Target at GBX 443.40

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 443.40 ($5.60).

Several research analysts have issued reports on QQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 420 ($5.30) to GBX 390 ($4.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.87) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 440 ($5.56) to GBX 445 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

In related news, insider Sir Gordon Messenger bought 11,958 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £39,820.14 ($50,290.65). Insiders have bought a total of 12,096 shares of company stock worth $4,027,027 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON QQ opened at GBX 375.40 ($4.74) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 331.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 325.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,085.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 292.20 ($3.69) and a one year high of GBX 382.40 ($4.83).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

