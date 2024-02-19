Brokerages Set Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) PT at $15.57

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

NASDAQ GAMB opened at $9.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.61 million, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,359,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Gambling.com Group by 356.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 780,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 609,245 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,371,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 31.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,344,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

