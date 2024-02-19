Brokerages Set AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Target Price at $12.64

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.64.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
Shares of AHCO opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.
AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.
