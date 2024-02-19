Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR) Insider Alex Rovira Acquires 6,363,636 Shares

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR – Get Free Report) insider Alex Rovira bought 6,363,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$70,000.00 ($45,751.63).

Alex Rovira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Alex Rovira purchased 1,188,996 shares of Brightstar Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,834.94 ($11,656.82).

Brightstar Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

About Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Alpha, Beta, and Cork Tree Well (Delta) Deposit located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Stone Resources Australia Limited and changed its name to Brightstar Resources Limited in December 2020.

