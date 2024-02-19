Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

BHFAL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.00. 20,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,339. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $24.90.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

