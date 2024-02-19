Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
BHFAL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.00. 20,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,339. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $24.90.
