Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 23,182 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,229 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 23,182 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $48,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,679,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after buying an additional 29,822 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of EOG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.56. 4,151,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,667. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average of $123.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

