Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319,942 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chubb worth $48,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.90. 1,329,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.45. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.84.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

